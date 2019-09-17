Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Upped Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $338,640; Stock Value Declined; Bulldog Investors Raised Central Secs Com (CET) Position by $451,140; Stock Rose

Bulldog Investors Llc increased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc bought 15,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The hedge fund held 359,919 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99M, up from 344,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 3,198 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 8,917 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 6,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $131.83. About 1.23 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 20/03/2018 – NEW-EQUIPMENT SALES IN EARLY DAYS OF RECOVERY CYCLE: CAT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf owns 496,373 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 130,540 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fernwood Inv Management Ltd has 0.34% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,564 shares. Rockland Trust Communications accumulated 3,165 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 738,964 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.1% or 4,450 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 1,015 shares. Ghp Investment has 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,161 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,556 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.06% or 118,670 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.44% or 464,718 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.73% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 135,755 shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 11.26 million shares or 7.74% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 529,833 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Greystone Managed Investments stated it has 59,410 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,719 shares to 7,855 shares, valued at $899,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 409,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,065 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

