Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Trimmed Its Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Shares Rose; Valueact Holdings LP Position in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,380 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $626,000, down from 9,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 4.78 million shares traded or 87.21% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON)

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (HE) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.20M, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 917,400 shares traded or 152.71% up from the average. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell: Stick With What Has Been Working – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Honeywell a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $467.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 874,142 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $52.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 29,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Grp Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 5.41M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated. 450 are held by Horrell Capital Mngmt. Enterprise Fin Ser has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated reported 80,168 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Beese Fulmer Investment Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ancora Advisors Lc has 126,020 shares. Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Grimes And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,235 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Thomasville Comml Bank reported 6,263 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Covington Advsrs Inc invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Washingtonpost.com with their article: “Arthur Cashin, wise to the ways of Wall Street – The Washington Post” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pfenex Appoints Dr. Steve Kay to Scientific Advisory Board – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “F1 Singapore (NYSE:RACE) Ferrari from the â€˜Pitsâ€™ – Live Trading News” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MKM Initiates Mixed Coverage Of The Cannabis Sector, Most Bullish On Hexo – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.