Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Trimmed Biogen (BIIB) Position by $358,720 as Stock Value Declined; Sivik Global Healthcare Has Upped Its Bio (BIO) Holding by $2.29 Million

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Bio (BIO) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $6.62 during the last trading session, reaching $312.55. About 15,706 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 2.60% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD SEES FY REV. CHANGE EX-FX +3.5% TO +4%; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 54.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 1,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,244 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 2,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $236.26. About 289,506 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owns 6,813 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Leuthold Gru Lc stated it has 15,063 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited has 0.13% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 103,162 shares. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Services has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 7,663 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 756 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.23 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moody Bank Tru Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Van Eck Associates reported 249,729 shares stake. Moreover, Community National Bank & Trust Na has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 800 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation reported 420 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2,587 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 161,097 shares. 140 are owned by Somerset Tru Com.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,638 shares to 8,237 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.44B for 7.91 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

