Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Holding as Stock Rose; Pretium Res (PVG) Market Value Rose While Intact Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 257,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 2.51M shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 41,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 59,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $788,000, down from 100,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – EX-BOFA BRAZIL EMPLOYEES ARE SAID TO BUILD NEW EQUITY FUND; 16/05/2018 – CytomX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime brokerage sales in the Americas; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 216,400 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $22.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 219,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.14 per share. PVG’s profit will be $35.21 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Pretium Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.11% EPS growth.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $467.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmers Natl Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 48,395 shares to 82,641 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

