Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Raised Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) as Share Value Declined; Envestnet (ENV) Holding Maintained by Select Equity Group Lp

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 53,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 736,721 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.17B, up from 683,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 193,509 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Rev $198M; 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED; 18/05/2018 – Envestnet & Investment Advisor Honor Asset Manager & Strategist Award Winners; 01/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces 2018 Advisor Summit Highlights and Program Features; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. to Offer $300 Million of Convertible Notes

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 968 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 11,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 10,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $293.98. About 3.42M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 53,164 shares to 9,769 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,306 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co reported 56 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Com has 1,928 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 3,428 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has 1.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 50 were accumulated by Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1,328 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Corp. Qci Asset Mngmt New York has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 25 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 0.22% stake. North Dakota-based Bell National Bank has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Shell Asset Management invested in 33,540 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,895 shares. Personal Cap holds 119,326 shares. Jnba Fin Advisors holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 71,394 are held by Zweig. Columbia Asset Management holds 738 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,983 were reported by Contravisory Inv Mngmt. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,750 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0.02% stake. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 0.82% or 62,790 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 473,163 shares. Greenwood Assocs Ltd Liability owns 4,880 shares. Prudential holds 0.03% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 230,173 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc owns 18,256 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 8,280 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Llc has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.08% or 350,000 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.19% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 51,900 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd invested in 280,313 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Renaissance reported 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Hartford Mngmt has 1,000 shares.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 50,354 shares to 9.33M shares, valued at $275.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 5,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).