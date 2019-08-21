Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Lifted Position in Netflix (NFLX); As Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Two Sigma Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 11,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 10,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $300.57. About 2.20 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 43.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 28,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $147.9. About 1.92M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,312 shares to 32,509 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 9,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,436 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glynn Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 4.42% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability owns 11,924 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Savant Limited Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas accumulated 0.04% or 839 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.37% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Macquarie Grp invested in 53,598 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Atika Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.32% or 32,000 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt owns 6,077 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Com owns 1,236 shares. Btc Capital Inc reported 787 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.77% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Us Savings Bank De reported 65,070 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 2,992 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mgmt accumulated 700 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 410.83 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (Put) (NYSE:CMS) by 18,511 shares to 22,800 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aegon N V (NYSE:AEG) by 86,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bellecapital Int Ltd holds 1.64% or 16,232 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.59% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 953,394 shares. 2.52 million are held by Parametric Port Assoc Lc. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 121,513 shares stake. 815 were reported by Hartford Fincl Management. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 11,447 shares. Prudential Financial holds 711,306 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Communication Llc has 407,989 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 52,966 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 0.7% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Badgley Phelps Bell invested 1.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 26,402 shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 83,835 shares. Dsc Advisors Lp stated it has 0.17% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 855,750 shares.