Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Lifted Position in Celgene (CELG); Bluemountain Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Oasis Pete New (OAS)

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 9.92 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $38.2M, EST. $224.4M; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 281.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 10,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,977 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 3,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.59. About 1.61M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Scientific Sessions; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anson Funds Management Lp reported 0.9% stake. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 3.49M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 369,231 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Moreover, Guinness Asset Management Limited has 0.74% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 32,386 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 0.15% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 288,609 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia stated it has 32,300 shares. Moreover, Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 92,000 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Charles Schwab holds 2.89M shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $393.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 144,464 shares to 12,472 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 20,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,750 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 23,510 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp invested 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Capstone Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.31 million shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated has 75,288 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited accumulated 322 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 2,170 were accumulated by Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Company. 109,527 were reported by Mcrae Capital Mngmt Inc. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 714,154 shares. Hallmark Capital Management invested 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Carlson Limited Partnership reported 2.89 million shares or 4.04% of all its holdings. Essex Fincl Serv stated it has 19,087 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,240 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 103,108 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $467.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,079 shares to 1,332 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,323 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).