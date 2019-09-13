Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Increased Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $550,240; As Acme Utd (ACU) Share Price Rose, Holder North Star Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $423,280

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Acme Utd Corp (ACU) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 19,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.00% . The institutional investor held 601,313 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58M, down from 620,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acme Utd Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 105 shares traded. Acme United Corporation (NYSEMKT:ACU) has declined 5.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – RENEWED LOAN FACILITY WITH HSBC BANK, N.A. AT A REDUCED INTEREST RATE; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. (Copiague & Coram) – Long; 28/05/2018 – ACME HOLDINGS BHD – APPOINTS LEE THEAN YEW AS CFO; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $140 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Murphy: MURPHY HIGHLIGHTS MYSTIC MANUFACTURER, ACME WIRE PRODUCTS CO, INC., AS “MURPHY’S MONDAY MANUFACTURER”; 08/05/2018 – ACME Group Founder & Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar UpadhyayReceived “Udyog Rattan Award” by Institute of Economic Studiesacknowledging his dedicated contribution to the Economic Development oflndia; 20/04/2018 – Acme United 1Q EPS 21c; 24/05/2018 – Acme United Corp Announces Amended and Extended Bank Facility; 29/05/2018 – Personalized Medicine Advances With First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Between Genomind® And Albertsons Sav-On, Jewel-Osco And Acme; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR BORROWINGS UP TO $50 MLN AT AN INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 1.75%, AND EXPIRES ON MAY 24, 2023

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 7,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 91,381 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, up from 84,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.26. About 547,927 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HYZD) by 13,441 shares to 11,816 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,217 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares, a Maryland-based fund reported 113,291 shares. 17,303 were accumulated by M Kraus &. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has invested 0.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). London Co Of Virginia owns 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,942 shares. Redmond Asset Management accumulated 3,041 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt accumulated 37,349 shares. 8,938 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 1.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Prudential Financial holds 5.50M shares. Ghp Inv Advisors holds 0.3% or 32,325 shares. Essex Service Inc has 2.46% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 108,890 shares. 60,106 are held by Kistler. The New York-based Delta Capital Limited Company has invested 2.67% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capstone Financial Advsrs Inc holds 3,924 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 603,427 are held by Mason Street Ltd Llc.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 35,953 shares to 293,196 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bg Staffing Inc by 74,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Bar Hbr Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.72, from 3.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold ACU shares while 8 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.04 million shares or 50.68% less from 4.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Mgmt invested in 1.57% or 601,313 shares. Bridgeway Inc accumulated 23,605 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.04% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Blackrock accumulated 7,434 shares. Teton Advsrs has 127,200 shares. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Mngmt Incorporated has 0.52% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 58,144 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 400 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Lc holds 12,944 shares. 44,163 are held by First Manhattan. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 0% stake. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co owns 800 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 8,722 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). M&R Cap reported 70 shares.