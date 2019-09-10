Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Increased Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $344,608; Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Valuation Rose While Redmond Asset Management Boosted Position by $421,122

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 40,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 29,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.84. About 3.10M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 11,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 10,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $293.48. About 3.09M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: CAN’T COMMENT ON TALKS WITH THE OBAMAS; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Outrage as infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal is given her own Netflix documentary – which features her own son

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Fincl Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 0.21% or 2,626 shares. Logan Cap invested in 88,324 shares or 1.94% of the stock. Maplelane Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 548,000 shares. M&T Bancshares owns 33,561 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability holds 193,491 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 733,538 shares. Bluestein R H And reported 1.67% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Com stated it has 6.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 55,037 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital stated it has 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs invested in 0.05% or 274 shares. Orrstown Financial Service holds 1,718 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. New York-based Nokota Management Lp has invested 0.77% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Everence Mngmt has 9,792 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 53,164 shares to 9,769 shares, valued at $452,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) by 39,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,735 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr invested in 197,903 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Veritable LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 48,327 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 2,738 shares. 102,411 are owned by Beech Hill Advsrs. Ally Finance invested 0.26% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cap Fund Management Sa invested in 0.15% or 516,553 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 283,339 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Gru Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 1.04M shares. Evercore Wealth reported 0.45% stake. Pitcairn accumulated 14,425 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 87 shares.