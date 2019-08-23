Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Decreased Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Stock Price Rose; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Market Value Declined While Martin & Company Lifted Stake

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by 57.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 22,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 63,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 40,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.92. About 1.06 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 3.35 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $331.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 83,683 shares to 259,462 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Skyworks (SWKS) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, View Tepid – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSP, NTAP, ANET, SWKS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). First Republic Invest Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 7,322 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 48,572 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 470,648 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 336,924 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 36,253 were reported by Smithbridge Asset Management De. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 183,888 are held by North Point Portfolio Managers Oh. Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Provident Inv Management reported 291,955 shares. Amica Mutual Communications invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Pnc Services Gru owns 140,292 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). First City Capital Mgmt invested in 2,700 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 40,447 shares to 195,503 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pecaut & has invested 2.98% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Agf Investments Incorporated reported 2.92M shares. M&R Mngmt owns 21,862 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.99% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Caprock Gp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 15,951 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.25% or 12,990 shares. Wafra Inc accumulated 401,188 shares or 0.7% of the stock. British Columbia holds 0.17% or 415,493 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 15,357 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.31% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The Michigan-based Usa Financial Portformulas Corp has invested 4.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Natl Co reported 11,679 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 9.82 million shares. Colony Gp Ltd Company invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).