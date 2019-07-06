Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Decreased Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) as Stock Value Rose; Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Shareholder River Road Asset Management Raised Stake by $1.85 Million

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 55,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 252,793 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 196,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $824.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 22,196 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has declined 10.95% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 8,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 2.34 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Departure Of President And Chief Operating Officer Scott A. Smith; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 08/03/2018 – CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS NAMES CELGENE’S MARKUS RENSCHLER CEO

Since January 23, 2019, it had 53 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $83,074 activity. The insider Schutte John bought 151 shares worth $5,129. Another trade for 155 shares valued at $5,639 was made by TASMAN NORMAN on Monday, February 25. Shares for $3,125 were bought by EDINGER CHARLES R III on Wednesday, January 23. Priebe Stephen M bought $3,127 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Thursday, May 23. 92 shares were bought by Northern Richard, worth $3,125. Brown J McCauley also bought $1,141 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYBT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.15 million shares or 1.03% less from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars.Com Inc. by 371,610 shares to 136,511 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 31,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,875 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 5,291 shares to 173,444 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 9.56 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.