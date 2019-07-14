Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Decreased Its Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Stock Rose; As Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Stock Price Rose, Ashmore Group Plc Has Upped Its Stake by $2.55 Million

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 185,186 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite

More notable recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Huazhu Group, Limited (HTHT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bancolombia S.A. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Near 10% Annual Return From A Great Franchise, Buy – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EnerCom Announces Further Presenting Companies at The Oil & Gas Conference® 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Public Oil & Gas Companies Scheduled for The Oil & Gas Conference® Represent $158 Billion in Energy Industry Market Capitalization – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 393,352 shares to 991,698 shares, valued at $14.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 43,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.06 million for 23.92 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Invest Group Ltd Liability holds 24,088 shares. California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0.53% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Johnson Finance Grp Incorporated invested in 0.26% or 58,124 shares. First Personal Services holds 11,901 shares. First City Capital Management reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Company reported 6,611 shares stake. Investec Asset Mngmt holds 3.06M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 510,143 shares. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Nj holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 99,986 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 274,926 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Boston Advsr Ltd invested in 0.03% or 12,827 shares. Clarkston Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Captrust Advsrs stated it has 60,683 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Boltwood Cap Management accumulated 16,852 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 1.61 million shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,837 shares to 31,216 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Lifts Mondelez International Price Target Ahead Of Q1 Print – Benzinga” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ACB Stock Is a Buy Because Aurora Cannabis Wonâ€™t Get Left in the Dust – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mondelez CEO Talks State Of Snack Market With CNBC – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel’s ‘Increased Confidence’ In Mondelez Prompts Price Target Lift – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.