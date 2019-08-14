Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $469,906; Market Valuation Declined; Westwood Management Has Cut Holding in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 8,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $94.2. About 2.35M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – U.S; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 496,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.52 million, down from 501,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W reported 59,759 shares stake. Wealthquest accumulated 13,613 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 382,977 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 55,395 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 13,057 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate reported 3,788 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Counsel has 2.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,042 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corp invested in 91,235 shares. Bangor State Bank holds 0.61% or 27,649 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested 1.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Icon Advisers invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 0.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 12.08% or 11.96M shares in its portfolio. Ci Investments owns 2.75M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares to 169,650 shares, valued at $30.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4,685 shares to 11,701 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,997 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,893 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 14,654 are held by Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy). Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh holds 0.03% or 27,637 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc, a New York-based fund reported 256 shares. 251,712 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co. Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.22% or 44,850 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 261,645 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.09% or 13,208 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.17M shares. 2,962 were reported by North Star Asset Management. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,143 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Llc has 4,219 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc owns 33,204 shares. Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.33% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).