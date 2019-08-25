Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Decreased Biogen (BIIB) Position by $358,720 as Share Value Rose; Douglas Emmett (DEI) Holder Chilton Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $711,240

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 54.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 1,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,244 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 2,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $225.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 17,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 293,945 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, down from 311,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 1.01 million shares traded or 41.55% up from the average. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 11/04/2018 – ITALY TREASURY OFFICIAL DISMISSES AS “FANTASY” SUGGESTIONS IN MEDIA THAT STATE LENDER CDP COULD BUY MONTE DEI PASCHI; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS SELLING 1.5 BLN EUROS IN UNLIKELY-TO-PAY LOANS OF WHICH 500 MLN EUROS ALREADY SOLD OR AGREED SALE; 09/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml – TODAY RECEIVED RESIGNATION FROM POSITION OF ALTERNATE STATUTORY AUDITOR OF MRS CARMELA REGINA SILVESTRI; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS EXPECTS BINDING OFFERS FOR 0.6 BLN EURO UNLIKELY-TO-PAY PORTFOLIO BY JUNE 2018, WILL SELL FURTHER 0.4 BLN EUROS IN NEXT FEW MONTHS – SLIDE; 04/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS SALE OF ITS NPL RECOVERY PLATFORM JULIET TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF THIS MONTH; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS POTENTIAL TO IMPROVE 2021 TARGET OF GROSS NPES/GROSS LOANS TO AROUND 10 PCT, CONSIDERING EXPECTED UTP AND BAD LOAN DISPOSALS AND LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED DEFAULT RATE – SLIDE; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED BY 1.4% TO $93.3 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS IFRS9 FIRST TIME ADOPTION IMPACT ON EQUITY REVISED SLIGHTLY UP TO 1.4 BLN EUROS FROM INITIAL ESTIMATE OF 1.2 BLN EUROS – SLIDE

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.16 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,909 are held by Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com. Wetherby Asset Inc accumulated 4,290 shares. 1,904 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Norinchukin Bancorp The accumulated 47,872 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc holds 17,015 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, Regal Invest Advsrs Lc has 0.28% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 120,077 shares. Barrett Asset Management has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda, Brazil-based fund reported 945 shares. Quantres Asset invested in 0.46% or 2,700 shares. Cs Mckee LP holds 1.07% or 51,410 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Company reported 900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 52,251 were accumulated by Terril Brothers Inc. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,622 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX) by 4,864 shares to 56,500 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 16,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

