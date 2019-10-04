Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Cut Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Position by $794,670; Share Value Rose; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreased Its Holding by $395,271

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 3,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 28,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $113.53. About 4.23M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/03/2018 – Gunmaker Gets Loan From JPMorgan, Franklin After Others Said No; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 07/03/2018 – CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 05/04/2018 – A strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank sees positive news ahead for equity investors, despite growing fears in the investment community that major indexes may have topped out; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 12/04/2018 – Five Things to Watch for in JPMorgan’s Results; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 79,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 99,596 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 179,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 427,650 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 05/04/2018 – Golden Valley Bank Reports Strong Growth, Earnings and Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81 billion for 11.73 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 17,136 shares to 23,936 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 50,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. VLY’s profit will be $76.24 million for 11.61 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Valley National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 9,116 shares to 79,162 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

