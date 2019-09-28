Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Cut By $2.06 Million Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake; 3 Analysts Covering New Relic, Inc. (NEWR)

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 47.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 5,622 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 6,302 shares with $2.32M value, down from 11,924 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $115.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Among 5 analysts covering New Relic (NYSE:NEWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. New Relic has $10400 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.40’s average target is 17.90% above currents $61.41 stock price. New Relic had 13 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8000 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, September 17 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 7. See New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/09/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

17/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

17/09/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

17/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $73.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

26/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $63.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 405 shares. Northern holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5.01 million shares. Dorsal Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 305,000 shares or 6.2% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama owns 203,901 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv owns 390,511 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Hilltop invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Capital Ltd Limited Liability reported 240 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 46,444 shares. Ballentine Lc invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cidel Asset Mngmt has 520 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,159 shares. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Llc has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ashfield Capital Partners reported 6,745 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Company Ma stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Riverbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 67,953 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. 6,499 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by SMITH BRADFORD L.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Now’s The Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Earnings: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix Analyst Eyes Complications Of A ‘Hit-Driven Business’ – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Says Netflix Is At A Turning Point – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 6,248 shares to 21,175 valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 4,373 shares and now owns 20,084 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Netflix has $470 highest and $183 lowest target. $383.82’s average target is 45.89% above currents $263.08 stock price. Netflix had 18 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, September 24. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Wolfe Research. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, April 17. Imperial Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Thursday, August 29. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $45100 target. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Relic Is Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why New Relic Is Falling Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baird names New Relic as Fresh Pick – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Relic Delivers Industry’s First Observability Platform That Is Open, Connected and Programmable, Enabling Companies to Create More Perfect Software – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.