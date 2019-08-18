Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Position By $344,608; Fiduciary Management Trimmed By $11.87 Million Its Paccar (PCAR) Stake

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 8.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc acquired 968 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 11,924 shares with $4.25M value, up from 10,956 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $132.58B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Los Angeles Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: `Dexter’ star stays comparatively sane in new Netflix thriller; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased Paccar Inc. (PCAR) stake by 4.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 174,587 shares as Paccar Inc. (PCAR)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 4.04M shares with $275.56 million value, down from 4.22M last quarter. Paccar Inc. now has $22.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $64.48. About 1.33 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 12,733 shares to 9,432 valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWR) stake by 9,408 shares and now owns 12,436 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) was reduced too.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. The insider SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix has $480 highest and $183 lowest target. $418.15’s average target is 38.09% above currents $302.8 stock price. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Piper Jaffray maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Wolfe Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $442 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $480 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.38 million for 9.77 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PACCAR has $7600 highest and $6200 lowest target. $71.33’s average target is 10.62% above currents $64.48 stock price. PACCAR had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Loop Capital has “Sell” rating and $6200 target. Evercore downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $7600 target in Friday, May 31 report. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

