Hbk Sorce Advisory Decreased Its Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Stock Value Rose; Chatham Capital Group Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) Decreased as Share Price Declined

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 28,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 32,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $97.04. About 4.62 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 9.49 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 21,850 shares to 113,075 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc invested in 7.42 million shares or 1.39% of the stock. Edgemoor Investment Incorporated reported 328,864 shares stake. Greylin Mangement has 22,305 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 31,364 shares. Saturna Capital invested in 1.36% or 426,043 shares. Chatham, a Georgia-based fund reported 28,854 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 42,943 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Intrust Commercial Bank Na reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Shell Asset reported 51,236 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 9,595 shares. Somerset Trust invested in 1.84% or 31,888 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Incorporated stated it has 54,639 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated owns 0.22% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 90,283 shares. Court Place Lc accumulated 13,948 shares or 0.62% of the stock. 91,179 are owned by Mcrae Capital Mgmt Incorporated.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.59B for 12.01 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 968 shares to 11,924 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,486 are held by Sadoff Investment Limited Liability Company. Bridges Mngmt holds 34,795 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability accumulated 0.16% or 1.71 million shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited holds 13,800 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Commerce owns 53,321 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.29% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 13,000 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Tru Division invested in 272,847 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Cleararc has 35,034 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui has 5.53 million shares. Mgmt Pro Inc has 138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Panagora Asset Management reported 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). America First Invest Limited Liability Com, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has invested 1.54% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 1.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

