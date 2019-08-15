Hbk Sorce Advisory Decreased Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $380,534; Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Lowered Disney Walt Co Disney (DIS) Holding as Stock Rose

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 8.39 million shares traded or 34.55% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (DIS) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 6,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,896 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, down from 72,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46 million shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video)

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,638 shares to 8,237 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV) by 35,772 shares to 87,245 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Cons Discre (XLY) by 20,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.