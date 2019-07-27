Hbk Sorce Advisory Decreased Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding as Shares Rose; As Veracyte (VCYT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Birchview Capital LP Trimmed Stake

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,767 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 48,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 417,132 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 276.88% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 272.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 13,913 shares stake. New York-based Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.37% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 209,769 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 161,564 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management invested 0.04% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Millrace Asset Gp accumulated 2.81% or 133,000 shares. Geode Lc holds 446,684 shares. Sei Investments Communication reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 8,651 shares stake. 25,100 are held by Franklin Resource. Cortina Asset Mngmt holds 300,303 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 37,900 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 1.68 million shares. Friess Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd holds 8,520 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.67 million activity. Another trade for 75,000 shares valued at $1.53M was sold by JONES EVAN/ FA.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 16,257 shares to 122,471 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,233 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 was made by Gruber Vinzenz P. on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 4,453 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Company invested in 43 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com accumulated 0.28% or 65,916 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bridges Management Inc has 34,795 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 2,081 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Com accumulated 213,938 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors owns 6,581 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Company has invested 1.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc accumulated 55,082 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Svcs Incorporated holds 0.05% or 240,744 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invs reported 2.78M shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Nj holds 0.16% or 99,986 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc stated it has 1.23M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 111,100 are owned by Andra Ap.