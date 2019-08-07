Hbk Sorce Advisory Decreased Its Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $469,906; Graco (GGG) Holder Confluence Investment Management Lowered Position by $3.09 Million as Share Price Declined

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 63,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.81M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 334,958 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 4,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,665 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 8,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 3.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inr Advisory Serv Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 135 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.8% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Georgia-based Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.82% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bp Public holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 76,000 shares. Moreover, Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.61% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 11,906 shares. 46,457 are owned by Putnam Fl Inv Management Com. Zweig owns 279,000 shares. Moreover, Knott David M has 0.19% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,967 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc stated it has 65,286 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 13,195 were reported by Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Marshall Sullivan Wa has invested 1.33% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Washington Bank reported 3,287 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation has 0.09% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 105,450 shares. York Capital Management Glob Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.15% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 10,736 shares to 957,692 shares, valued at $53.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 40,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.40M for 21.68 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Intermediate Te (ITR) by 13,756 shares to 431,439 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY).