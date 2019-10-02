Hbk Sorce Advisory Cut Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $395,733 as Stock Price Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose While Asset Management Group Trimmed Holding by $1.19 Million

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 3.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 2,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 46,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, down from 48,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $131.8. About 8.43 million shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.39 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hamel Associate Inc stated it has 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 2.07 million shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 3,742 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 164,253 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management Limited Co reported 5,490 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 44,019 shares or 0% of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP reported 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 20,726 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 11.06 million shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 3.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 266,843 shares. Css Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,000 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Company owns 4,945 shares. Moreover, Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has 1.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nbt Bank & Trust N A New York invested in 73,940 shares.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,718 shares to 9,086 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D L Carlson Group reported 48,392 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 101,268 shares. Coldstream Mngmt Inc reported 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Twin Focus Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 303,332 are held by Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Co. Kopp Inv Advisors Limited Company reported 0.59% stake. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 28,536 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 34.71 million shares or 0.73% of the stock. Hendershot Invests owns 3.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 69,248 shares. Ckw Financial Group accumulated 995 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Oh reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sta Wealth Limited Co holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,823 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Sageworth has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 388,426 shares.