Hbk Sorce Advisory Cut Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $380,534; As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Trimmed by $74.79 Million Its Position

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 5.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $94.05. About 493,086 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 1.30 million shares to 6.01 million shares, valued at $103.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 218,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $1.17 million activity. Lippoldt Darin sold 791 shares worth $66,063. Shares for $335,668 were sold by Gano Kyle. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm sold $112,119 worth of stock or 1,272 shares. BENEVICH ERIC also sold $76,883 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares. Shares for $215,505 were sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E.. $76,859 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by Bozigian Haig P..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.