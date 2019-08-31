Hbk Sorce Advisory Cut Its Biogen (BIIB) Position by $358,720 as Share Value Rose; Ensemble Capital Management Cut Paychex (PAYX) Position by $5.13 Million

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 54.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 1,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,244 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 2,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.75. About 1.06 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 64,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 586,463 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.03M, down from 650,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 853,537 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.96 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

