Hbk Sorce Advisory Cut Biogen (BIIB) Position by $358,720; Market Value Rose; Varian Med Sys Com (VAR) Shareholder Lafleur & Godfrey Decreased Position by $790,305

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 54.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 1,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,244 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 2,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $237.58. About 776,650 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 5,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 100,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18 million, down from 105,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $112.44. About 592,706 shares traded or 6.62% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 09/04/2018 – VARIAN SAYS VELOCITY 4.0 SOFTWARE RECEIVED FDA 510 K CLEARANCE; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 23,005 shares to 212,195 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $236,119 activity.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $118.45M for 22.49 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Looking At Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.13% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). South State reported 0.26% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Asset Mngmt reported 9,318 shares. D E Shaw Company accumulated 168,454 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 34 shares. Principal Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 362,606 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 100,232 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldg holds 95,913 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 1,250 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Fiera Capital reported 1.38% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.08% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 12,405 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 43,513 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.53 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.04% or 4,877 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 7,327 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.52% or 151,252 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtn Inc owns 3,790 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. Canandaigua Natl Bank Trust Communication accumulated 0.04% or 899 shares. The Florida-based Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.43% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hills Bancorporation And holds 0.32% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 4,997 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department stated it has 6,173 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.2% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). British Columbia Management has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Hawaiian National Bank accumulated 8,077 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Lc holds 1.3% or 39,386 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz has 2,010 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,379 shares to 11,753 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).