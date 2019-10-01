Hbk Sorce Advisory Continues to Hold Holding in Global Pmts (GPN); Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Holder Timessquare Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 110,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.14M, down from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.24. About 285,100 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 18,437 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 13,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $158.78. About 1.53 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,811 shares to 18,386 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,079 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 221 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested 0.1% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 259 were reported by Cornerstone. 148,541 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company. 37,488 are owned by Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) Ltd. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has 600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.52% or 1.51M shares in its portfolio. Guardian Trust holds 1.09% or 503,898 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 10,999 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,511 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 7,895 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold QTWO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 12.07% more from 41.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,250 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 302,638 shares. 25,400 were accumulated by Hbk Invs Limited Partnership. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 3,963 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Steelhead Partners Ltd owns 1,800 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Ameriprise Financial invested in 491,049 shares. Axa invested in 486,175 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) LP accumulated 38,000 shares. Penn Mngmt invested in 0.63% or 83,052 shares. Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP has invested 0.42% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Manufacturers Life The owns 24,839 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Investment accumulated 47,278 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 360,034 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio.