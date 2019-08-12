Hbk Investments LP Upped Sina (SINA) Stake by $2.59 Million; Stock Declined; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Valuation Declined While Brahman Capital Has Cut Its Position by $53.87 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $86.8. About 1.14 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q EPS 50c; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to luxury brands such as Tiffany. Investors should too, says analyst; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 43,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 904,145 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.56 million, up from 860,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 616,745 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Farallon Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.31% or 650,000 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 13,000 shares stake. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 2.27M shares. 6,039 are owned by Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj. Element Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Company accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Investments Lp invested 0.7% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 1,021 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 95,321 are owned by Pinebridge Invs L P. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 193,553 shares. Natixis stated it has 6,901 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 5,734 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Group Llp reported 129,103 shares.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 22,550 shares to 16,940 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Global Premier Ppty by 116,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,722 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.48M for 20.67 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.