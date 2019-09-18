Hbk Investments LP Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $1.42 Million as Stock Price Rose; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $4.11 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 12,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 33,074 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, up from 20,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.35. About 845,735 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 06/03/2018 – TouchBistro and Chase Introduce the Next Generation of Payment Technology for Restaurants; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 75,654 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39 million, down from 105,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $147.65. About 53,404 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 21.71 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bamco Ny stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.36% stake. Electron Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 159,782 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.04% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 44,176 shares in its portfolio. 491,654 are held by Serv Automobile Association. Rampart Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corp holds 3,201 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 305,000 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Alkeon Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 806,987 shares or 0.44% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 31,610 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Harvey Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 28,545 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 4.05 million shares. Stock Yards Bankshares invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 15,780 shares to 120,926 shares, valued at $16.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Topbuild Corp.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 0.27% or 16,042 shares in its portfolio. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 45,040 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. 794,935 were reported by Utd Advisers Limited Liability Company. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 96,004 shares or 0% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt accumulated 121,603 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Moreover, Gladius Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,612 shares. Moreover, Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 102,170 shares. Overbrook has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Punch Assoc Investment Mngmt holds 0.74% or 79,123 shares. Girard Prtn holds 1.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 85,038 shares. Mcmillion Mgmt has invested 2.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx holds 3.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 81,920 shares. Randolph Incorporated reported 3.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Weik Management has 0.99% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Buckhead Cap Management has 1.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).