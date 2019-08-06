Hbk Investments LP Upped Holding in Globant S A (GLOB) by $869,253 as Valuation Rose; Sg Capital Management Has Increased Its Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Position by $4.03 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 45.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 71,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The hedge fund held 230,366 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 158,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 16,358 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.)

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 324.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 12,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 16,020 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 3,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $104.48. About 51,698 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 06/03/2018 – Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner; 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MGRC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability owns 0.34% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 9,060 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Legal General Gp Public Limited Company holds 10,429 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company accumulated 580,695 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 139,826 were reported by Fincl Bank Of America Corp De. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners has invested 0.11% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Moreover, Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.08% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 16,524 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 91,823 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 100 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 20,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 5,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,000 were reported by Strs Ohio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 86,020 shares.

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “McGrath RentCorp Sets Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Date and Time – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises ’19 View – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “McGrath RentCorp Names Joseph Hanna as President and Chief Executive Officer and Elevates Keith Pratt to Executive Vice President – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “McGrath RentCorp to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell and Celebrate Its 40th Anniversary – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Globant S.A.’s (NYSE:GLOB) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 12,984 shares to 19,416 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 97,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,600 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.12% or 75,244 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 3,215 shares. Navellier And Assoc reported 18,773 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Comgest Glob Investors Sas holds 9,800 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Bailard holds 0.05% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Group Inc Lc accumulated 400 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Loomis Sayles & Commerce Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 41,990 shares. 17 were reported by Contravisory Invest Mgmt. Granahan Inv Ma invested in 320,015 shares.