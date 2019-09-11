Hbk Investments LP Trimmed Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stake as Shares Rose; Leavell Investment Management Boosted Stake in Dominion Res Va New (D) by $857,736 as Market Value Declined

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 131,265 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63 million, down from 135,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 38,691 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Cardinals going all-out with cups after Yadier Molina’s groin horror; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Rev $18.7B; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 29, 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 11,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 16,791 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 5,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.3. About 332,884 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Ltd Liability invested in 9,840 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 1.57 million shares. Duncker Streett invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 541,959 shares. Moreover, First City Mgmt Incorporated has 0.29% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,253 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,650 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mcdaniel Terry has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stralem And Inc stated it has 98,260 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 16,601 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc reported 4,740 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Commerce Savings Bank owns 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 94,234 shares. 50,213 were accumulated by Bokf Na.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 5,021 shares to 3,149 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,340 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Mgmt invested in 0% or 19 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 116,288 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh accumulated 2,500 shares. First Personal Services holds 0% or 46 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 18 shares. 18,350 were reported by Ameritas Ptnrs. Eqis Capital Mngmt invested in 4,824 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 31,215 shares stake. Columbus Circle Investors has invested 0.47% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Prudential Inc holds 0.09% or 374,283 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 0.28% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). M&T Bankshares holds 1,611 shares. Highbridge Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,250 shares. Petrus Co Lta reported 0.07% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Analysts await Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.72 per share. MOH’s profit will be $185.68 million for 10.96 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Molina Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.54% negative EPS growth.