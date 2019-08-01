Hbk Investments LP Trimmed Harsco (HSC) Holding by $803,120 as Market Valuation Rose; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.46 Million

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 1.53M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 42.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 40,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 54,644 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 94,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.33% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 917,581 shares traded or 69.57% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Ratifies Audit Committee’s Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 140,658 shares to 327,358 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 58,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors accumulated 13,143 shares. Captrust Financial has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Peoples Services Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 63,102 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 96,777 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Covington Cap. Millennium Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Eagle Boston Invest Inc owns 0.82% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 92,622 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,155 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 54,644 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 26,810 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.14% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Dana Invest Advisors holds 0.08% or 86,921 shares in its portfolio. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 0.02% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Quantbot LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando had bought 150 shares worth $16,731 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris & Ca holds 2.68% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 924,458 shares. Town And Country Bancorporation And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 59,698 were accumulated by Capital Limited Liability. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 1,080 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Com stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guggenheim holds 144,359 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Inv House Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 19,500 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability holds 0.31% or 66,196 shares. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas has 1.98% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Godsey And Gibb Assoc owns 120,190 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 168,250 shares. Northern Corp invested 0.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 57,483 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp. Chem Bancorp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).