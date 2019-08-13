Hbk Investments LP Trimmed Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stake by $491,320; Stock Price Declined; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holder Cabot-Wellington Cut Its Holding by $1.69 Million

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 49,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The hedge fund held 26,200 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267,000, down from 75,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 1.60M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 19/03/2018 CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) at $1.9 billion; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 23/03/2018 – CNH Industrial: periodic report on the buy-back program; 27/04/2018 – CNHI SEES FY INDUSTRIAL NET SALES ABOUT $28B, EST. $27.86B; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 5.54 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual holds 0.05% or 14,406 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc invested in 28,628 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Korea invested in 1.04M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Proshare Limited Liability owns 74,374 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 766,097 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.02% stake. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.43% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 286,404 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp invested in 0% or 9,802 shares. Luminus Mngmt Ltd accumulated 5.97M shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 8,900 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 86,333 shares in its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.70M for 13.99 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $173,524 activity.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $146.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Totl Sm Etf (VTI) by 46,545 shares to 510,835 shares, valued at $76.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

