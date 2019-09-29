Hbk Investments LP Position in Target (TGT) Decreased by $17.82 Million as Share Price Rose; As Illumina (ILMN) Valuation Declined, Oz Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $9.75 Million

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 207,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 3,570 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $309,000, down from 210,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 3.19 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 291.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 35,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.11 million, up from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $301.28. About 644,092 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 4.11 million shares to 57.03M shares, valued at $220.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,316 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt invested in 33 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 230,000 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Principal Grp accumulated 382,149 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital has 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Geode Mngmt Lc holds 0.17% or 1.97 million shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.02% or 423 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Connable Office owns 986 shares. The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 1.12% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). De Burlo Inc holds 9,883 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Svcs Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Klingenstein Fields & Communications Ltd Liability holds 800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 7,303 shares.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 22.68 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (Put) by 454,600 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).