Hbk Investments LP Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Upped by $11.91 Million; Tiger Management Has Lowered Its Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $591,600

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 921,547 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23M, down from 938,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 6.61 million shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone Minerals One On One Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 4-6; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.77 BLN VS $1.94 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/05/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement with Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is said to target about $4.5 billion for energy deals – Bloomberg; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets $2.37 Billion Bid from Blackstone; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 29/03/2018 – INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE – INDIABULLS PROPERTIES PVT LTD, INDIABULLS REAL ESTATE CO PVT LTD HAVE BECOME 50:50 JV OF CO AND BLACKSTONE; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N PRESIDENT JON GRAY SAYS CONFIDENT ABOUT PROSPECTS OF INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS – MEDIA CALL; 12/04/2018 – AMA to Sell Vehicle Panel Repair Business to Blackstone for A$508M Enterprise Value

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 28.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 114,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 511,495 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.22M, up from 396,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 368,000 shares to 352,000 shares, valued at $8.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 59,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,199 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. 4,395 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $428,789. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 262,600 shares to 689,502 shares, valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BX’s profit will be $717.79M for 19.36 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.