Hbk Investments LP Position in Eqt (EQT) Has Increased as Stock Declined; As Verisign (VRSN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Decreased by $628,740 Its Position

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 3,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, down from 7,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $208.92. About 169,308 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 500,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.22M, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 1.78M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 10/04/2018 – EQT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN MAY 2018; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2019 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.9 BLN – $1.1 BLN; 24/04/2018 – EQT TO SELL E.l.S. AIRCRAFT GROUP’S AVIATION OPERATIONS BUSINESS TO QINETIQ; 18/04/2018 – EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt provide financing for Hgs investment in MediFox; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM SEES NET INCOME FOR 2018 OF $0.70 BLN – $0.80 BLN, FOR 2019 $0.95 BLN – $1.05 BLN; 27/04/2018 – EQT INFRASTRUCTURE TO SELL ISLALINK TO FIERA INFRASTRUCTURE; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES EQM 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $1.6 BLN – $1.8 BLN; 06/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: WILLKIE FARR & GALLAGHER LLP: WILLKIE ADVISES EQT ON ITS ACQUISITION OF BBS AUTOMATION; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 296,016 shares to 356,733 shares, valued at $41.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 6,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 43.89 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 288,936 shares to 123,790 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 70,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. Cary A. Bray Jr. bought $24,992 worth of stock. $21,259 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1. MacCleary Gerald F. also bought $22,503 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. Another trade for 16,800 shares valued at $320,208 was made by Smith David Joseph on Tuesday, February 19. Jenkins Donald M. also bought $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares.