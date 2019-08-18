Hbk Investments LP Position in E Trade Financial (ETFC) Upped by $15.63 Million; As Carnival (CCL) Share Value Declined, Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Raised Its Holding

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 181.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 339,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 526,887 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46 million, up from 187,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 2.40 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 655,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.55M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 2.04 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie reported 91,751 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.04% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 781,229 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested in 0.07% or 13,215 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Bangor Comml Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Buckingham Capital Management invested in 170,120 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 568,485 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 17,676 shares. Intl Inc Ca has 0.16% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Carroll Fincl Associates reported 0% stake. 70,340 are owned by Glenmede Company Na. New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Td Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 126,013 shares. 103 were accumulated by Ima Wealth Inc.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 218,125 shares to 942,182 shares, valued at $149.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,087 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Gideon Capital Inc invested in 0.1% or 6,002 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 144,702 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 1.58 million are owned by National Bank Of America De. Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.29% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 1.55 million shares. 28,361 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Ent Financial Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Axa owns 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 6,700 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company holds 1.88M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 2,906 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru has 0.05% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 161,504 shares.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 256,899 shares to 467,101 shares, valued at $29.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 516,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).