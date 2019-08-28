Hbk Investments LP Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN) Boosted by $341,640 as Valuation Rose; Alphamark Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Zebra Technology (ZBRA) by $947,815 as Share Price Rose

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 273.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 3,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 5,186 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, up from 1,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.39. About 60,250 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technology (ZBRA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 18,269 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 22,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $202.09. About 163,364 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA)

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 1,103 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 37,352 shares. Parthenon Ltd invested in 1.26% or 62,646 shares. 10,558 were reported by Opus Grp Lc. Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 711,847 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.27% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Profund Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Numerixs Investment Tech holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,246 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 2,415 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 54 shares. Mesirow Financial Mngmt invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 2.00M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 21,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,388 shares, and cut its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Lc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 114,824 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 21,478 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks invested in 31,422 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 8 shares. 36,851 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd. 1,450 were reported by Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 165,911 shares. Cwm Limited Co accumulated 339 shares or 0% of the stock. Guardian Cap Lp reported 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Asset One Commerce Limited has invested 0.12% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 13,084 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 98,046 shares. Federated Pa has 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 80,733 shares. 10 stated it has 0.56% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate (FLOT) by 9,104 shares to 38,041 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 554,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emer Mkts (EEMS).