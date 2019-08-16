Hbk Investments LP Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; A. O. Smith (AOS) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp has $62 highest and $60 lowest target. $61’s average target is 30.76% above currents $46.65 stock price. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $62 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Boenning \u0026 Scattergood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $56 New Target: $62 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

Hbk Investments LP increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 221.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP acquired 20,470 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 29,705 shares with $1.76M value, up from 9,235 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $232.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.31. About 6.06M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A O Smith’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AO Smith Corp. (AOS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company has market cap of $7.67 billion. The firm offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It has a 18.72 P/E ratio. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold A. O. Smith Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Wells Fargo Mn owns 2.11M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 504,081 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) has 0.07% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Jackson Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 45,155 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.05% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 175,635 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 230,677 shares. Atria Investments Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. Us State Bank De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.04% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 34,238 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 416,301 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 755,457 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Co Oh has invested 0.17% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Groesbeck Inv Management Nj holds 4,261 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 1.10 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs

Hbk Investments LP decreased Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 5,548 shares to 8,852 valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yum China Hldgs Inc stake by 66,931 shares and now owns 104,894 shares. Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.66% above currents $56.31 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kistler has 0.69% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 28,216 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 0.26% or 7,567 shares. Mai Cap Management has invested 0.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Syntal Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 177,825 were reported by Vantage Investment Prns Limited Liability Com. M Kraus And Communications holds 0.21% or 6,055 shares. Glenmede Na owns 1.13M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr Inc stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Llc holds 11,992 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Com has 1.39% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 36,581 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & accumulated 0.01% or 26,700 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,097 shares. Bernzott holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 138,434 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Llc reported 144,276 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.