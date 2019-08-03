Hbk Investments LP Lifted By $1.02 Million Its Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Position; Manitex International Has 0.82 Sentiment

Hbk Investments LP increased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) stake by 165.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP acquired 14,803 shares as Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA)’s stock rose 14.05%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 23,750 shares with $1.65 million value, up from 8,947 last quarter. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc now has $6.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 743,482 shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 30/05/2018 – LifeYield’s Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com

Manitex International Inc (MNTX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 23 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 28 sold and decreased holdings in Manitex International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 10.29 million shares, up from 10.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Manitex International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 24 Increased: 17 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc stated it has 258 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Art Advsrs Limited reported 25,059 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 6,435 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant LP stated it has 0.03% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Alps Advisors invested in 0% or 5,493 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Walleye Trading Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Contravisory Invest Mgmt invested in 2,847 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 10,680 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Com stated it has 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Frontier Management Company Ltd Liability reported 2.46M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.08 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by Kalbaugh John Andrew, worth $3.08 million. Another trade for 43,440 shares valued at $3.25M was made by Gooley Thomas on Monday, February 4.

Hbk Investments LP decreased Chemours Co stake by 120,700 shares to 132,000 valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Etsy Inc stake by 98,053 shares and now owns 142,519 shares. Uniti Group Inc (Call) was reduced too.

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial Closes Acquisition of Allen & Company – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial Welcomes Signet Strategic Wealth Management – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Welcomes Suffolk Federal Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LPL Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company has market cap of $122.03 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, makes, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 37,647 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX) has declined 45.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL – INGO SCHILLER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TADANO AMERICA WILL BE INITIAL MEMBER OF BOARD DESIGNATED BY TADANO; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, TADANO HAS A RIGHT TO DESIGNATE ONE MEMBER TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aerial Lift products; 09/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX); 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Rev $56.7M; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG INCREASED TO $87.3 MILLION AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 40% SINCE DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

More notable recent Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Manitex International, Inc. Will Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces TC600 Series Boom Truck Mounted Crane – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Addition of MADISA Group and Wyoming Machinery Company to the Boom Truck Crane Distribution Network – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manitex International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 12th & 13th in Boston – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. for 881,946 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 726,532 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has 1.47% invested in the company for 694,061 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 1.32% in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 173,637 shares.