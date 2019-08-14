Hbk Investments LP Increases Holding in Superior Energy Svcs (SPN); Dafna Capital Management Has Lifted Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Stake by $2.28 Million as Stock Price Declined

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 45.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 528,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.02% or $0.0478 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4822. About 3.61 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500.

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.65% . The hedge fund held 571,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, up from 396,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 465,023 shares traded. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has declined 43.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDR News: 16/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS® NAMES ERIN LAVELLE TO COO; 30/04/2018 – DOR-ALON EXAMINING STEPS TO ALLEVIATE EFFECTS OF GOVT. DECISION; 13/05/2018 – Julia Connolly, Alon Neidich; 25/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMA- IN POST HOC ANALYSIS, PATIENTS ACHIEVING A 75 PERCENT OR GREATER RESPONSE RATE HAD OVER AN 8-FOLD INCREASE IN DAYS BETWEEN MIGRAINES; 24/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals(R) Presents New 12-Mo Data of Eptinezumab in PROMISE 1 Phase 3 Trial Showing Long-Term Reduction in Episodic Migraine; 14/03/2018 – Alon Reports FCCU Shutdown at Big Spring, Texas, Refinery; 25/04/2018 – ALDR: NEW DATA SHOWS EPTINEZUMAB IMPROVED QUALITY-OF-LIFE; 23/03/2018 – Redmile Group, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Alder BioPharmaceuticals; 16/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Appoints Erin Lavelle to Newly Created Role of Chief Operating Officer; 16/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals Appoints Erin Lavelle Oper Chief

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.25 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 307,877 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.24% stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 1,395 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 590 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 317,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 2.20 million shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0% or 22,445 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 52,560 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Covalent Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 366,540 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 1.90 million shares.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 34,949 shares to 118,708 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,600 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Superior Energy Services Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Superior Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Superior Energy Services (SPN) Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Another Houston-based oil field services co. gets delisting warning – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd Jerusalem by 81,439 shares to 381,789 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,764 shares, and cut its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).