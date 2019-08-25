Hbk Investments LP Increased Its Grainger W W (GWW) Holding by $3.40 Million as Valuation Rose; Letko Brosseau & Associates Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) Has Cut by $607,191 as Share Value Declined

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 15,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 3.06 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.17M, down from 3.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV Internet beat out TV subscribers in 2015; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/03/2018 – Look for Value Even as Comcast Aims for Sky — Barron’s; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 721.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 11,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 12,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 1,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $266.02. About 360,605 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 466,100 shares to 14.56 million shares, valued at $124.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 64,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 61,867 shares. 6.17M are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited, Japan-based fund reported 11,239 shares. Salem Cap Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fdx Advsr has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cna Fincl holds 210,000 shares. Thornburg Inv Inc invested in 2.13M shares. Investment Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Curbstone Financial Mngmt has 0.35% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 31,756 shares. Harber Asset Lc has invested 5.73% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Amica Retiree Trust invested in 21,014 shares or 0.74% of the stock. First Mercantile has 8,491 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 135,282 shares. Marietta Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) owns 11,594 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 84,171 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,096 shares. Carroll Financial Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Natl Pension Service holds 0.07% or 62,997 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Corporation accumulated 120 shares. Missouri-based State Bank has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 114,700 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 8,587 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.11% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 440,388 shares. Fund Management accumulated 12,435 shares. 1,294 are owned by Mariner Lc. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Atria Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2,171 shares in its portfolio.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 95,822 shares to 7,098 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd (Put) by 169,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,400 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc.