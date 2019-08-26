Hbk Investments LP Holds Holding in Metlife (MET); Gfs Advisors Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Lifted by $1.46 Million

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 781.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 113,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 127,746 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 6.47 million shares traded or 32.42% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ROE 9.0% VS 5.3% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Investment Management exceeds $16 billion in global commercial real estate transactions for 2017; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 54,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 744,683 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55 million, up from 690,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 40.28M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 09/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 17% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott; 07/05/2018 – BofA Merrill’s Blanch Sees Room for Oil Prices to Move Higher (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 47,175 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation reported 8,239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Com has 27,992 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Rothschild Inv Corporation Il has invested 0.38% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Meyer Handelman reported 0.19% stake. 1St Source Comml Bank accumulated 39,055 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability holds 0% or 76,918 shares in its portfolio. First Tru LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.07 million shares. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Va has invested 0.67% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Kentucky Retirement System reported 0.17% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Eastern Bankshares, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,436 shares. Canandaigua Natl State Bank holds 0.21% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 25,160 shares. Arga Inv Management Limited Partnership owns 6,530 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Virginia-based Wealthcare Mngmt has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Regions Financial reported 0.42% stake.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 442,079 shares to 36,821 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 48,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,658 shares, and cut its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “MetLife (MET) Announces Mark Weinberger to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UDR, MetLife Swap Interests In JV Operating Communities – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “US Stocks Starting to Trade Just as Badly as Chinese Shares on Tariff and Trade War News – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 32,458 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated has 0.93% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 189,025 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0.08% or 429,043 shares. Vantage Partners Limited Liability Com stated it has 11,856 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 56,000 are held by Highstreet Asset. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.57% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.17M shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 2,088 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 573,054 shares. Sather Group Inc Inc Inc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The Texas-based Segment Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 18,352 are owned by Southeast Asset Advisors. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership stated it has 43,487 shares. Huber Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2.51% stake. Neumann Capital Limited Com holds 111,875 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Recap of Second-Quarter Bank Earnings and More – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What Everyone Should Know About Debit Vs. Credit – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 30,400 shares to 4,247 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 14,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,622 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).