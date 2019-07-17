Hbk Investments LP Holding In Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Was Has Lifted; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Benedict Financial Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $361,998

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 242.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 93,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,361 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59 million, up from 38,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.95. About 2.21 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,057 shares to 97,108 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp Bond Etf.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $987,201 activity. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16M on Thursday, May 23.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 311,089 shares to 37,465 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (Put) by 520,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).