Hbk Investments LP Has Upped Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stake by $2.16 Million; Hourglass Capital Lifted Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding by $5.55 Million

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 14,501 shares as the company's stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 43,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, up from 28,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500.

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 100.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 221,950 shares as the company's stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 442,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.16M, up from 220,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 3.32 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.01% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd holds 0.53% or 620 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Syntal Cap Partners Limited Company invested in 4,314 shares or 0.29% of the stock. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 0.02% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Art Llc owns 22,860 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 0% stake. Mackenzie Finance Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Element Cap Lc accumulated 5,633 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Strs Ohio owns 1,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Techs Inc has 1,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs accumulated 4,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 1,015 shares.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 105,242 shares to 210,818 shares, valued at $16.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 25,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,800 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

