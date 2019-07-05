Hbk Investments LP Has Trimmed By $3.82 Million Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Position; Retail Pro (IPI)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

Hbk Investments LP decreased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 77.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP sold 81,225 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 0.33%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 24,245 shares with $1.16M value, down from 105,470 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $13.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 1.46M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Retail Pro Inc (IPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 57 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 44 decreased and sold their stakes in Retail Pro Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 55.52 million shares, down from 56.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Retail Pro Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 35 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $452.32 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 26.83 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Analysts await Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IPI’s profit will be $4.01M for 28.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intrepid Potash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Old West Investment Management Llc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. for 933,487 shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.44 million shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp has 0.38% invested in the company for 2.13 million shares. The Texas-based Wallace Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.37% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 190,000 shares.

Hbk Investments LP increased Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) stake by 24,450 shares to 97,646 valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) stake by 160,559 shares and now owns 199,300 shares. Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99.91 million activity. Another trade for 2.23 million shares valued at $99.91M was made by ValueAct Holdings – L.P. on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Craig Hallum.

