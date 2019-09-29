Hbk Investments LP Has Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake; Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Hbk Investments LP increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 86.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP acquired 18,300 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 39,421 shares with $3.84 million value, up from 21,121 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $143.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 3.11 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018)

Among 7 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $9000 highest and $5100 lowest target. $64.71’s average target is 35.21% above currents $47.86 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 18 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, July 16. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Thursday, August 8. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7500 target in Monday, September 23 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $8100 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight”. See Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

20/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $64.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: In-Line Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 7.79 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

The stock increased 2.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.31M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold Cimarex Energy Co. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 6,771 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,138 shares. 3,294 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. 3,170 were reported by James Inv Rech. Company Bancshares accumulated 3,813 shares. Westpac, a Australia-based fund reported 88,926 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 159,833 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 10,927 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 462 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) owns 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp has invested 2.71% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 4,307 were reported by Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 64,890 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 0.03% or 9,500 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc holds 13,741 shares.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cimarex Announces Changes to its Board of Directors: Kathleen Hogenson Joins Following the Retirement of Michael Sullivan – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.13’s average target is 8.21% above currents $107.32 stock price. Medtronic had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $100 target. UBS maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. UBS has “Buy” rating and $12200 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Monday, August 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11800 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Limited Company owns 384,980 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Foster & Motley Inc has 11,775 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 723,643 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability holds 1.1% or 29,573 shares. Wisconsin Management Limited Liability Com owns 34,223 shares. 2,766 were reported by Profit Lc. Perkins Capital Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Founders Management Limited Com reported 0.54% stake. Dana Invest Advsrs reported 0.21% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Delta Ltd Liability reported 2.81% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Condor Mngmt owns 18,320 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 17,064 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. The Kansas-based Paragon Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Shine Advisory Services has invested 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mirae Asset Invs Communication Limited reported 0.08% stake.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Pays A 0.5% In Just 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Medtronic plcâ€™s (NYSE:MDT) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On Medtronic plc’s (NYSE:MDT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Named a Leading Sustainability Company NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces Robotic-Assisted Surgery Investor Update – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Hbk Investments LP decreased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 157,355 shares to 7,582 valued at $587,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) stake by 10,400 shares and now owns 11,800 shares. Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) was reduced too.