Hbk Investments LP Has Raised Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Position by $1.34 Million; Sarasin & Partners Llp Increases Stake in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY)

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 270,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 768,067 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 103,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 546,125 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 443,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 10.97% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 32.88 million shares traded or 305.43% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,000 shares to 39,312 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 264,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,515 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 7,448 shares to 34,952 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Call) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,100 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).