Hbk Investments LP Has Raised Diodes (DIOD) Position; Co-diagnostics (CODX) Shorts Up By 118.5%

Co-diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) had an increase of 118.5% in short interest. CODX’s SI was 222,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 118.5% from 101,600 shares previously. With 423,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Co-diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)’s short sellers to cover CODX’s short positions. The SI to Co-diagnostics Inc’s float is 3.44%. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.32. About 636,995 shares traded. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) has declined 48.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CODX News: 16/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics CEO to Discuss Strategic Direction in a Lytham Partners’ Virtual Presentation and Fireside Chat Event on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET; 05/04/2018 – Co-Diagnostics Files Initial Annual Report on Form 10-K and Updates Corporate Developments; 22/03/2018 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Construction Update at JV Manufacturing Facility in India

Hbk Investments LP increased Diodes Inc (DIOD) stake by 45.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP acquired 17,295 shares as Diodes Inc (DIOD)’s stock declined 1.50%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 55,600 shares with $1.93 million value, up from 38,305 last quarter. Diodes Inc now has $2.18B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 449,672 shares traded or 11.48% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 11.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 16/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD); 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.74 million activity. $540,500 worth of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares were sold by CHEN C H. On Monday, February 4 LU KEH SHEW sold $1.51 million worth of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) or 42,804 shares.

Hbk Investments LP decreased Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) stake by 15,031 shares to 51,768 valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) stake by 228,200 shares and now owns 21,000 shares. Gopro Inc (Put) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 101,895 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank De owns 55,095 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited accumulated 2.35 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 9,320 shares. Qs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 0.01% or 938,052 shares. Bridgeway Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 116,429 shares. James Invest Research holds 0.05% or 22,570 shares in its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Fisher Asset Limited Com reported 241,000 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com owns 46,980 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. The company has market cap of $22.46 million. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops DNA testing platform, for the detection of disease, genetic disorders, and other conditions.

Among 2 analysts covering Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Co-Diagnostics had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.