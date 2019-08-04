Hbk Investments LP Has Raised By $1.51 Million Its Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Position; 1 Analysts Covering Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Among 2 analysts covering Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ferroglobe had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $2.7 target in Thursday, February 14 report. See Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) latest ratings:

Hbk Investments LP increased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) stake by 169.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP acquired 43,100 shares as Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)’s stock declined 8.63%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 68,600 shares with $2.40 million value, up from 25,500 last quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 447,292 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County

The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 310,160 shares traded. Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has declined 81.33% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GSM News: 21/05/2018 – Ferroglobe Resumes Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 21/05/2018 – Ferroglobe 1Q Net $35.6M; 30/04/2018 – Ferroglobe Files Annual Report, SEC Form 20-F; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE PLC – DECIDED TO REINSTATE DIVIDEND WITH AN INTERIM PAYMENT OF $0.06 PER SHARE WITH A RECORD DATE OF JUNE 8; 23/04/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN FERROGLOBE PLC AS OF APRIL 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – FERROGLOBE HOLDER ADAGE CAPITAL REPORTS 5.2% PASSIVE STAKE; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – FERROGLOBE PLC – SILICON METAL EXPERIENCED A 9.3% INCREASE QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 23/03/2018 Ferroglobe Update on the U.S. Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Cases

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $245.23 million. The firm offers silicon metals that are used in personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as used in the manufacture of silicone chemicals; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; silico calcium, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 84,236 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.00 million shares. 88,300 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. White Pine Capital Limited invested in 21,535 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Baltimore holds 44,613 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Kopp Inv Ltd holds 2.83% or 99,975 shares. Huntington Bancorporation invested in 4,485 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 19 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 78,904 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 29,479 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 29,758 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 95,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% or 94,664 shares. Automobile Association holds 21,162 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of SUPN in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, March 4. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Monday, February 25 report.

