Hbk Investments LP Has Lowered Its Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Position as Share Value Rose; Creative Planning Cut Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 10,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 204,701 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.42M, down from 215,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.49. About 2.64M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $575,000, down from 28,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 136,993 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33M for 21.41 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Athena Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 31,505 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 20,066 shares. Fcg Advsrs holds 3,008 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 3,166 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Farmers Tru Communication holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 6,666 shares. 14,043 are owned by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0.05% or 93,566 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 6,137 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Camarda Fincl has 0.4% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 416,811 shares. Us Bank De accumulated 379,848 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 6,144 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.24% or 14,733 shares. Fayez Sarofim & stated it has 0.01% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 17,617 shares to 21,317 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Duke Energy applauds Trump decision on uranium production – PRNewswire” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Duke Energy Renewables acquires 200-MW Holstein solar project in Texas from 8minute Solar Energy – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 58,710 shares to 100,265 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 52,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,800 shares, and has risen its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT).

